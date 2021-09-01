HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
By Jennifer McRae
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of students protested outside ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning. Students there took part in a walkout to protest Tri-County Health Department’s face mask mandate. Tri-County Health voted earlier this week to require masks for all students, regardless of vaccination status.

(credit: CBS)

Monday’s decision also prevents individual counties, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas, from opting out of public health orders.

Some students say they’ve had enough.

“This is going to be the third year of my high school that is compromised. I want a normal high school career. If you are scared, you can stay home,” said one student.

(credit: CBS)

“These people agree with me, they hate masks. And I do, too,” said another student.

The new order takes effect Sept. 1 and is expected to remain in effect through the end of the year.

