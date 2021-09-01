DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of students protested outside ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning. Students there took part in a walkout to protest Tri-County Health Department’s face mask mandate. Tri-County Health voted earlier this week to require masks for all students, regardless of vaccination status.
Monday’s decision also prevents individual counties, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas, from opting out of public health orders.READ MORE: Elijah McClain Death: Grand Jury Returns 32-Count Indictment Against Aurora Police Officers, Medics Involved
Some students say they’ve had enough.READ MORE: Colorado Infrastructure Projects Include Emphasis On Green, Rail, Transit, Electric Vehicles
“This is going to be the third year of my high school that is compromised. I want a normal high school career. If you are scared, you can stay home,” said one student.
“These people agree with me, they hate masks. And I do, too,” said another student.MORE NEWS: Forest Service Hosts Open House On Overnight Fee Proposal For Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness
The new order takes effect Sept. 1 and is expected to remain in effect through the end of the year.