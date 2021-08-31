HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Black Mountain Fire, Colorado News, Grand County News, Wildfires

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County didn’t grow significantly in the past day but there are concerns about strong wind gusts forecasted for Tuesday evening. The wildfire is holding steady at 170 acres.

Wildfire on Black Mountain (credit: Grand County Sheriff)

The fire was reported on Sunday on the Routt National Forest approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling. What caused the fire is being investigated.

READ MORE: Commerce City Resident Hospitalized For West Nile Virus

The Black Mountain Fire forced a forest area closure along with Burea of Land Management closures. There were some pre-evacuation notices issued for some residents of Grand County on Sunday.

READ MORE: 'It Clearly Sucks': Tri-County Health Executive Director Explains School Mask Mandate

Wildfire on Black Mountain (credit: Grand County Sheriff)

Crews are fighting the fire from the air and on the ground.

MORE NEWS: Fence Constructed Around Homeless Camp Near Four Winds American Indian Council

For the latest information on pre-evacuation notices, you can sign up for alerts through the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

Jennifer McRae