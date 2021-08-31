GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County didn’t grow significantly in the past day but there are concerns about strong wind gusts forecasted for Tuesday evening. The wildfire is holding steady at 170 acres.
The fire was reported on Sunday on the Routt National Forest approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling. What caused the fire is being investigated.
The Black Mountain Fire forced a forest area closure along with Burea of Land Management closures. There were some pre-evacuation notices issued for some residents of Grand County on Sunday.
Crews are fighting the fire from the air and on the ground.
For the latest information on pre-evacuation notices, you can sign up for alerts through the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.