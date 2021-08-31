HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Greeley sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for threatening to open fire inside a Target in 2020. Abdirahman Hussein Mohamed, 35, was on probation before robbing the store.

Abdirahman Hussein Mohamed (credit: 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office)

He approached the customer service desk and asked an employee if a HP Chromebook laptop was left for him there. When the employee started ringing up the laptop, Mohamed leaned past a glass partition and told the employee he’d come back with a gun and shoot it if the employee told anyone.

Mohamed then took the laptop without paying.

A GPS monitor led police to Mohamed the following day. Officers say he was wearing a gun holster in his pants.