GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Greeley sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for threatening to open fire inside a Target in 2020. Abdirahman Hussein Mohamed, 35, was on probation before robbing the store.
He approached the customer service desk and asked an employee if a HP Chromebook laptop was left for him there. When the employee started ringing up the laptop, Mohamed leaned past a glass partition and told the employee he’d come back with a gun and shoot it if the employee told anyone.
Mohamed then took the laptop without paying.
A GPS monitor led police to Mohamed the following day. Officers say he was wearing a gun holster in his pants.