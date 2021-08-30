DENVER (CBS4) – Hurricane Nora slowed down and fell apart over the weekend as it moved northward into the Gulf of California. As of 3 a.m. on Monday the remains were located near Los Mochis, Mexico.
READ MORE: 'Artist, Animal Lover And Sensitive Soul': Gov. Jared Polis Remembers Elijah McClain 2 Years After His Death
Although the storm’s circulation will dissolve the moisture will remain in the atmosphere. It’ll get caught into southwest flow ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure that will move into California this week.
READ MORE: Sunday Storm Left Blanket Of Graupel And Hail On Pikes Peak
The leading edge of this next moisture push should reach western Colorado by Wednesday. It will bring the chance for slow-moving thunderstorms with locally heavy rain.
This change in the weather pattern will raise the concern for flash flooding in and around burn scars, especially in areas that have already had problems this summer, such as Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. The moisture will spread across the entire state of Colorado as we move into the day on Thursday.MORE NEWS: Flames Destroy Abandoned Warehouse In Denver Early Monday Morning