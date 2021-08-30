AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 'Clearly The Team To Beat,' Says CBS4's Michael SpencerThe Chiefs have won the AFC West the last five seasons, though the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders will be looking to end that run.

Courtland Sutton Gets Back Into A Groove With First Game Back: 'Definitely A Blessing'The Broncos final preseason game featured Courtland Sutton returning to game action for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

'Long Road To Get Here': Von Miller Returns To The Field After Season-Ending InjuryBroncos linebacker Von Miller played in his first “game action” since December of 2019 on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Peyton Manning And John Elway To Participate In Denver Event Commemorating 20 Year Anniversary of 9/11 AttacksThe 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in a little over 2 weeks, and details have just been announced for what will surely be one of Colorado's largest remembrance ceremonies.

Melissa Stockwell, First Female American Soldier To Lose A Limb In Combat, Ready To Compete In Paralympics AgainMelissa Stockwell is returning to represent Team USA, competing in the Paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Teddy Bridgewater Named Denver Broncos Starting QuarterbackTeddy Bridgewater will be the Broncos starting quarterback when the team opens the regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 12.