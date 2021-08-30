ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bear cubs who were left on their own after their mother attacked and injured a man in Routt County have been found. Wildlife officers euthanized the mother after the May incident in the Whitewood neighborhood to the southwest of Steamboat Springs.
The man realized he had left his garage door open and was trying to close it when he was greeted by a sow and two cubs inside. The adult bear then attacked, and the man required surgery at the hospital.
The two cubs were found late last week and will be taken to a rehab center for the winter. Wildlife officials said they expect they will be released into the wild next spring.
