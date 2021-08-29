GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to reports of smoke on Black Mountain in Grand County on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says crews responded to the area near County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.
Evacuations have not been ordered as of this writing.
A helicopter with a bucket was called in to reach the flames due to the fire being in a remote area.
The National Weather Service-Boulder says smoke might be experienced in Boulder and Larimer counties.
People in Grand Lake and perhaps into Boulder and Larimer Counties may see increased smoke from this fire. Monday and Tuesday will have dry conditions near the fire as better moisture arrives on Wednesday. #COwx #COfire https://t.co/Zm5PgFQYQR
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2021
Details about how this fire started have not been released. It’s not clear if there are any reports of injuries.