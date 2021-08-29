CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Black Mountain, Grand County News, Grand County Sheriff, Wildfire Smoke

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to reports of smoke on Black Mountain in Grand County on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says crews responded to the area near County Road 2 near Big Horn Park.

Wildfire on Black Mountain (credit: Grand County Sheriff)

Evacuations have not been ordered as of this writing.

A helicopter with a bucket was called in to reach the flames due to the fire being in a remote area.

The National Weather Service-Boulder says smoke might be experienced in Boulder and Larimer counties.

Details about how this fire started have not been released. It’s not clear if there are any reports of injuries.

