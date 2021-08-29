GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A 61-year-old Lakewood woman will not be permitted ownership or breeding of any animals as part of her probation in an animal cruelty case.

A Jefferson County judge on Tuesday handed down a five-year probation term to Larysa Pavlona Leuchanka.

Leuchanka, as described in a press release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, ignored the concerns of another driver and allowed a dog to fall out of the back of a moving van while traveling on a metro area interstate.

A witness called authorities April 13 after seeing the unsecured animal, honking at the driver, and getting her to pull over. After a discussion about the dog’s safety, the moving truck’s driver continued driving with the animal unsecured.

The following day, animal control officers from the Lakewood Police Department were notified that the dog fell out of the truck while on Interstate 70. The dog was taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter for treatment.

It was there that Leuchanka confirmed to authorities that the dog was hers and the one pictured in a photo taken by the witness who pulled the truck over.

Leuchanka pleaded guilty to Cruelty to Animals in June.

The DA’s Office referred to Leuchanka as an unlicensed dog breeder in its press release.

“The defendant’s neglect for the safety of the dogs in her care resulted in one being injured but it could have been much worse,” said Allie Galvan, a Deputy District Attorney for the DA’s office. “We are satisfied with the court’s decision to ensure that other animals in our community won’t be placed in similar danger.”

The terms of Leuchanka’s community supervision also prohibit her from being in contact with the dog which was victimized in the incident.