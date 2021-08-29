CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News

(CBS4) – American Red Cross volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming made their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida. The storm hit Port Fourchon as a category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon.

A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrea Carlson, a spokeswoman for American Red Cross’ chapter in Colorado and Wyoming says about three dozen volunteers arrived a few days before the storm. More are expected after the storm loses strength.

“We know that a storm of this size and a potential of this size, we’re going to be here for quite a bit of time, so it’s going to give an opportunity for a lot of people to come out and support in any way they can,” Carlson said.

Storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

They are among hundreds of other Red Cross volunteers from around the nation. They will help with evacuation centers, long-term shelters, damage assessment and mental health support.