(CBS4) – American Red Cross volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming made their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida. The storm hit Port Fourchon as a category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon.
Andrea Carlson, a spokeswoman for American Red Cross’ chapter in Colorado and Wyoming says about three dozen volunteers arrived a few days before the storm. More are expected after the storm loses strength.
“We know that a storm of this size and a potential of this size, we’re going to be here for quite a bit of time, so it’s going to give an opportunity for a lot of people to come out and support in any way they can,” Carlson said.
They are among hundreds of other Red Cross volunteers from around the nation. They will help with evacuation centers, long-term shelters, damage assessment and mental health support.