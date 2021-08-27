GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Cherry Creek Schools has updated its face mask requirement to include 7th and 8th grades. Earlier this month, the school district announced a requirement for face masks inside school buildings for all students PreK through 6th grade and the staff who work with the age group.
The change to include PreK-8 for the face mask requirement is effective Monday, Aug. 30.
Cherry Creek Schools released a letter to parents and families. A portion of that letter reads, “This decision is also based on monitoring internal tracking data from the past 10 days, which is posted on our website. We have seen increasing COVID-19 cases among students and staff, particularly at the elementary and middle school levels. While we have not seen significant spread in schools, the fact that COVID-19 cases are increasing in the community means we need to take stronger measures to protect schools where there are large numbers of students not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
Through working with our middle school principals, we have learned that the interaction of students at all levels in middle school, while minimal, is enough that masking all students and staff is the best strategy.”
The school district also said that they believe the new policy will help them keep students in classrooms for in-person learning.