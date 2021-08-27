JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The return of school also means the return of school bands and choirs. One school in Jefferson County isn’t letting COVID-19 stop the music.
Kevin Larson has developed safety protocols so he and his students can all play together in the same room at Creighton Middle School. He uses meat pads, like the ones found in a pack of steaks, to catch saliva from spit valves.READ MORE: Cherry Creek Schools Expands Face Mask Mandate To Include 7th And 8th Grades
Students wear custom band masks that allow them to play without exposing their noses or mouths.
Larson said it is a minor inconvenience that serves a greater purpose, keeping kids safe and helping them learn.
"Content-wise… very behind. As an example, last year with my fifth graders, we probably got through a normal year's worth of content, we got say through November or December's worth," said Larson.
Larson said they will finally get to perform a concert this October and his students are excited.