DENVER (CBS4)– The iconic building in downtown Denver known as the Sports Castle has been sold. The building at 10th and Broadway was home to a sporting goods store until it closed in 2016.
The new developer wants to maintain the architectural style and get it on the national register of historic places. The developer has plans for a mix of retail and office or event space.
The Sports Castle has been vacant for nearly five years. It was previously owned by Gart Bros. and had a tennis court on the roof. The three-story building was built in the 1920s and originally housed an auto dealership.