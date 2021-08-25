DENVER (CBS4) – With 7 days remaining this month, Denver has experienced a warmer and drier August compared to normal. That is not expected to change over the next week.
Wednesday will not be quite a warm compared to recent days thanks to a weak summer cold front that arrived in the early morning hours. The front will keep high temperatures in the metro area closer to 90 degrees which is still above normal for late August.
Through August 24, the average temperature in Denver (daily highs and lows averaged together) has been 75.7 degrees which is slightly more than 2 degrees warmer than average for August.
When it comes to precipitation, there have only been three days so far this month with measurable rain in Denver. Another five days had a "trace" meaning there was rain in the area but not enough to measure at the airport where the official weather records for Denver are maintained.
Denver’s total rainfall for the month is currently a paltry 0.21″ which is more than an inch below normal.
Through the final day of the month next Tuesday, there is a 30% chance for rain in the Denver metro area on Thursday, a very slight chance on Saturday, and another 30% chance on Sunday. Temperatures will also remain above normal most days with the exception being Sunday. So it seems very likely August 2021 will maintain it's current status as warmer and drier than normal.