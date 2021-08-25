DENVER (CBS4)– COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for those who want to attend indoor performances at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Complex. When shows return to the stage this fall, everyone 12 and older must be vaccinated.
Those 12 and younger will need to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test that has results within 72 hours of a show’s start time.
This includes performances by the Denver Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Ballet and Opera Colorado.
Everyone ages two and older will also be asked to wear face masks.