DENVER (CBS4) – When the Denver Broncos welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Empower Field at Mile High, they’ll also welcome a stadium full of fans. And because it’s outside, there are no COVID restrictions in place for fans who are fully vaccinated.

The Broncos are strongly encouraging unvaccinated guests to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others. The Broncos do say policies could be adjusted as the local requirements and in accordance with all NFL protocols.

#BroncosCountry, we can’t wait to see you on Saturday at @EmpowerField for #LARvsDEN! For more Know Before You Go information that includes the latest COVID-19 protocols, visit » https://t.co/mtuP0x6pgX pic.twitter.com/8kG4lI4fko — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 23, 2021

Ticketholders have to agree no one in their party will go to the game if they’ve tested postive for COVID or been exposed to it within 14 days of game day. They also can’t come if they’ve had any symptoms in the prior 48 hours.

And you’ll be able to tailgate this year, but make sure you know the code of conduct. That means a list of things you cannot do — like any sort of commercial activity (advertising or promoting products without prior, written approval). Also on the naughty list: sales of products, food or beverages, obstruction of lanes, blocking pedestrian walkways, glass bottles, kegs and open-flame fires.

You can’t save parking spaces; if you want to tailgate with your friends, you need to arrive together. One parking permit means one parking space. You have to set up party directly behind or in front of your vehicle.

And remember, the party is over 60 minutes before the game begins.

Once you get inside the stadium, make sure you have your plastic. The stadium is a cashless venue. You can use your credit and debit cards as well as through mobile devices like Apple Pay. The stadium has installed machines that will turn your cash into a card if you don’t have any credit cards. There are now more places for mobile ordering through self-service kiosks.

The touchless trend continues into the restrooms with upgraded toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers. The stadium has installed UV-C lights under escalators to kill bacteria on handrails. There are no 800 hand sanitizer stations all across the stadium. The HVAC system now has bipolar ionization which should lower the risk of disease and eliminate allergens.

Remember you can only take in clear bags no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12″ or a one-gallon clear resealable bag. Purses need to be no larger than 6.5″ by 4.5″. Make sure you know what you know what you cannot bring in.

While you can cheer on the Broncos from the stadium, you can’t get any autographs from players because of the NFL COVID-19 protocols.