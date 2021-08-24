DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Day of Rock on Saturday is 5 stages, 25 bands, 15 food trucks and all the fun you can have. Headliners for the day include The Band Perry, Cale Dodds, and Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears.

“Then we have local favorites like The Railbenders, and Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, and so much more,” said Julia Simmons, President of Amp The Cause, the organization that puts on Denver Day of Rock.

The festival on Aug. 28 is free, but it is also a fundraiser for Amp The Cause, an organization that raises money for and supports other local nonprofits.

“We’ve been around for almost 18 years now. We support other non-profits in the Denver area that are child and family focused. We do that throughout the year through many different programs. We support about 55 other local non-profits, as well as, work very closely with Title One schools in both the Aurora and Denver Public School Districts,” Simmons told CBS4.

Money is raised through direct donations throughout the event, but also through sales of VIP passes.

“The VIP passes are $250 per pass. They give you full access to each of our VIP hospitality lounges which are situated right next to the stages at each of our main stages, so there’s five of them. Throughout the day, you get unlimited access to food, unlimited drink, whichever is your preference, cocktails and non-alcoholic. And then on our main stage we also have a food truck which is specifically for that VIP hospitality lounge, and it is the Burger Bus, so they’ll be serving signature burgers for anyone who is in the mood for one,” Simmons said.

Set up along the 16th Street Mall, this free music festival is outdoors allowing for social distancing, and other COVID precautions.

“We will have a COVID vaccination tent, and then we actually also are working with the Department of Health and Environment to also have a COVID testing tent,” Simmons explained.

Denver Day of Rock runs from about 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Here is the lineup:

Skyline 1:

2:30-3:20 Bonnie and Taylor Sims

3:50-4:40 Kiltro

5:10-6:00 Mary Louise Lee Band

6:30-7:30 The Last Bandoleros

8:00-9:30 The Band Perry

Skyline2:

2:20-3:30 The Heavy Hours

3:40-4:30 Strange Americans

5:00-5:50 Austin Young Band

6:20-7:20 Betcha

7:50-9:20 Cale Dodds

Curtis St.:

2:10-3:00 Flash Mountain Flood

3:30-4:20 Cass Clayton Band

4:50-5:40 Wheelwright

6:10-7:10 The Commonheart

7:40-9:10 Lost Bayou Ramblers

Champ St.:

2:00-2:50 One Flew West

3:20-4:10 Heavy Diamond Ring

4:40-5:30 The Still Tide

6:00-7:00 Pimps of Joytime

7:30-9:00 Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Welton St.:

1:45-2:35 Reno Divorce

3:05-3:55 Boot Gun

4:25-5:15 Dearling

5:45-6:45 The Railbenders

7:15-8:45 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

“We really want to invite everyone to come down and have a really fun day, and know that we will be doing our best and due diligence to make sure that it’s a safe and wonderful event for everybody,” Simmons added.

For Tickets & Information For Denver Day of Rock