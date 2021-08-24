DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Board of Education approved a proposal on where to focus funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) allocated from the U.S. Department of Education. The board says the priorities are on math and literacy for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.
The funding includes $30 million to support tutoring, summer school and before and after school programs.
Another $25 million will go to high-risk students, tribal nations and special education students. Career and technical education will receive $15 million
State leaders hope to submit their plan to the U.S. Department of Education for approval by the end of August.