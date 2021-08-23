CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi truck accidentally hit a fire hydrant on Monday morning in Cherry Hills Village and began leaking diesel fuel. It happened on Huntwick Lane, and about 200 gallons spilled.
A video released on Twitter by South Metro Fire Rescue showed firefighters on the scene spreading a sand-like material on the road to absorb the spilled fuel.
SMFR is on scene of a 200 gallon diesel fuel spill on Huntwick Lane in Cherry Hills Village. A semi truck accidentally struck a fire hydrant and ripped a hole in the saddle tank. No injuries or fire occurred and there are no evacuations. Crews are working to absorb the spill. pic.twitter.com/qpwl6sqWEa
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 23, 2021
South Metro Fire Rescue said the fuel began spilling after the hydrant ripped a hole in the saddle tank.