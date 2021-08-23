CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi truck accidentally hit a fire hydrant on Monday morning in Cherry Hills Village and began leaking diesel fuel. It happened on Huntwick Lane, and about 200 gallons spilled.

A video released on Twitter by South Metro Fire Rescue showed firefighters on the scene spreading a sand-like material on the road to absorb the spilled fuel.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fuel began spilling after the hydrant ripped a hole in the saddle tank.

