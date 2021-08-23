AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Poor air quality has been an issue in Colorado recently, with the state marking dozens of air quality alerts this summer. As children head back to school and possibly more time outside, it could be a concern.
Dr. Heather Hoch De Keyser at Children’s Hospital Colorado says that poor air quality impacts children more than adults.
“Air quality issues do affect kids proportionally more than adults. There are a couple of reasons for that, one is that kids actually breathe faster than adults do, they tend to be more active outdoors and per body size more of that active matter can actually get into kids’ lungs. Not only that, kids’ lungs are still developing well into adulthood and really it can affect kids even more so than adults,” said De Keyser.
Her advice to parents is to be aware of what the air quality index is and that parents should check air quality like they check the weather.