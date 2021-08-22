Personal Relationships Help Close Vaccination Gap In Colorado's BIPOC CommunityThe Village Exchange Center, located off of Havana and 16th Avenue, has received donations and grants to help encourage many from diverse backgrounds to become vaccinated from COVID-19.

Immunocompromised Coloradans Receive Third Dose Of Vaccine At UCHealthUCHealth in Aurora is among the first to begin offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised.

COVID In Colorado: Increase In Vaccinations, Mask Wearing Could Help Avoid Spike In CasesWithout a sharp increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and efforts to slow the spread of the Delta variant, Colorado public health experts fear the state could be headed for a spike with thousands hospitalized.

COVID In Colorado: Pharmacists Prepare For 3rd Dose, Booster Shots Of VaccinePharmacists and doctors preparing for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to everyone in one month say there is still a lot they need to learn from additional research on the benefits. It is not clear who all will need a booster shot besides adults who are immunocompromised.

School District 49 Reviews New Colorado Department Of Health Guidelines Mandating COVID Single Case Reporting After Initial RefusalDistrict 49 on the southeast side of Colorado Springs is balking at state guidelines, saying it won't report COVID-19 cases or conduct contact tracing.

RSV Cases Rise, And Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Also Prepares For Possibility Of COVID Patient SurgeColorado health experts say the number of children with COVID is going up.