CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Chatfield Reservoir, Colorado News, Denver News, Jefferson County News

(CBS4) – One person was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening after a boat capsized in Chatfield Reservoir. It happened just before 7 p.m.

An initial report indicates a total of 10 people went overboard when the boat capsized.

The reservoir is located in Chatfield State Park in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area.

Jesse Sarles