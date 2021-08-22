(CBS4) – One person was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening after a boat capsized in Chatfield Reservoir. It happened just before 7 p.m.
All parties are out of the water. Beginning information states 10 people were in the water after a boat capsized. One person was transported to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/kten8ygkT4
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 23, 2021
An initial report indicates a total of 10 people went overboard when the boat capsized.
The reservoir is located in Chatfield State Park in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area.