RSV Cases Rise, And Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Also Prepares For Possibility Of COVID Patient SurgeColorado health experts say the number of children with COVID is going up.

School District 49 Won't Report Positive COVID Cases To Colorado Department Of Public HealthTwo school districts in El Paso County have said they won't report positive COVID-19 cases to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

COVID In Northern Colorado: New Freezer Helps Provider Give Vaccine Boosters Without Having Residents Leave HomeColumbine Health Systems in Northern Colorado serves Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor with various levels of care. Now, thanks to an investment into proper refrigeration, Columbine can properly administer third doses of COVID-19 vaccinations without their residents having to leave their homes.

Several Broncos Fans Get The J&J Vaccine As Team Hosts Clinic At Training CampSeveral Denver Broncos fans showed up to get shots at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic the team set up outside training camp on Thursday.

Sen. John Hickenlooper Tests Positive For COVID, Says He Has A Breakthrough CaseSen. John Hickenlooper has a breakthrough COVID case and will go into isolation.

'We Need Coloradans To Stay Vigilant': Colorado COVID Cases Rise, But Not As Sharply As Other StatesWhile Colorado is doing better than other states when it comes to the battle against COVID-19, it is seeing the largest increase in cases since May.