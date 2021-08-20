ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Prince Harry was spotted in Colorado on Thursday — his first public appearance since the birth of his daughter, Lilibet, in June. The Duke of Essex joined a match at the Aspen Polo Club to help raise money for his charity organization.
"The Duke Of Sussex made a surprise appearance at @aspenvalleypoloclub scoring 2 goals for his team to win 3-0 over opponents," club officials wrote on Instagram.
Club officials say Harry promised $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir, “Finding Freedom,” to Sentebale, the charitable organization he founded with Prince Seeiso, to “help children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead happy, healthy lives.”
Thursday’s Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup raised nearly $3.5 million, officials stated.
“This year’s Polo Cup, together with The Duke of Sussex’s generous donation, will allow Sentebale to operate at full scale and will mean more children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana will receive essential support, care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future,” officials with the organization stated on Instagram.
"Harry has always played in the charity match for Sentebale. Just weeks after his son Archie was born in 2019, he traveled to Rome for his first night away from his son for the event," Page Six reported.
The photo below shows the Duke of Sussex playing in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.