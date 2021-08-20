(CBS4)- The schedule release for any upcoming professional season is an exciting time for fans. In recent years, teams have gotten more creative with the ways they announce the teams they’ll be playing and the Denver Nuggets are no exception. In a video on their Twitter account Friday, the Nuggets got some help from the @nba_paint Twitter account to draw some visual representations of the team’s opponents this year.
We got our friends @nba_paint to help us reveal our 2021-22 schedule.
Enjoy.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dhlEWj3OEI
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 20, 2021
In the video, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray in stick figure form are riding in what appears to be a horse drawn carriage across a landscape of NBA cities. The video shows the dates the team will play the New York Knicks with the city’s skyline, the Miami Heat with a beach hotel, the San Antonio Spurs with The Alamo, the Phoenix Suns with a desert landscape, the Golden State Warriors with the Golden Gate Bridge and ending with the players riding into Ball Arena.
In the end the team also released the full laid out version of the schedule too. They’ll open the season against the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns on October 20 on the road before returning home on the 22nd to face the San Antonio Spurs in the home opener.
Other key dates on the schedule include the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks visiting on November 26, a road trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets on December 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers coming to town on January 15 with the newly added Russell Westbrook joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Full information on the schedule can be found on the Nuggets website.