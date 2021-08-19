AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A previously convicted sex offender will spend the rest of his life in prison after a second case involving two young girls in Aurora. Gustavo Andazola-Burciaga, 54, was sentenced to 126 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
In May, Andazola-Burciaga was convicted of five counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, and one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
Back in 2017, Andazola-Burciaga was sentenced to prison in an Adams County human trafficking case involving a 14-year-old girl. That case prompted two other victims to come forward. Those victims were ages six and seven when, in 2010, Andazola-Burciaga repeatedly molested them at his home in Aurora. At trial, yet another victim testified to being sexually assaulted by the defendant when she was nine years old in Denver in 2006.
“This defendant is one of the worst perpetrators our community has seen,” said Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro, who tried the case with Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo. “His decision to act on sick and selfish desires robbed his victims of their innocence and did lasting damage to their self-esteem and sense of security.”