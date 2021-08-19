'We Need Coloradans To Stay Vigilant': Colorado COVID Cases Rise, But Not As Sharply As Other StatesWhile Colorado is doing better than other states when it comes to the battle against COVID-19, it is seeing the largest increase in cases since May.

Colorado Doctor Explains How To Protect Yourself As Delta Variant Continues To SpreadAs the delta variant continues to spread in Colorado, you may have questions about how to protect yourself.

Air Quality Program Expanding to More Denver Schools, Adding Phone AppWith a return to in-person learning for the fall already underway or just days away, a new group of Denver schools will be taking part in a unique air quality monitoring program.

#CleanAirColorado Campaign Pushes For More Driving Options For Colorado DriversThe Colorado Public Interest Research Group announced a new campaign on Wednesday called #CleanAirColorado to spread awareness about a new petition to encourage alternative transportation options.

Denver Broncos Coaches, Fans Wear Purple For Alzheimer's AwarenessDenver Broncos coaches sported a different color on the practice field Wednesday- purple. The reason behind the purple wave is to bring awareness to Alzheimer's.

Face Masks Required For Students Ages 2 to 11 In School Districts Within Tri-County Health BoundariesDouglas County Schools will join other school districts already requiring masks for students on Aug. 23.