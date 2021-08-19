DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for Kelly Turner has been delayed to February of next year. Turner pleaded not guilty last December to charges of murdering her daughter Olivia Gant.
Turner had claimed her daughter had a terminal illness and had raised money through GoFundMe and other means. Olivia died in 2017.
In 2012, Olivia’s mother brought her to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment of constipation. It would evolve into surgeries and heavy doses of narcotics over some 1,000 visits in five years.

Olivia was well known in the community as "Batgirl" in a scenario planned by the Make-A-Wish foundation, police and fire departments.
At the party, Turner told reporters, “She said, ‘I want to battle with Batman! We’re going to battle Captain Hook and save others.’”
The investigation into how Olivia died began after doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado became suspicious when Turner brought in her older daughter because of “bone pain.”
Olivia's body was exhumed from her grave. An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was inconclusive. Her death certificate states she had chronic intestinal failure, autism and seizure disorder.
Turner is scheduled to go on trial on Feb. 7, 2022.