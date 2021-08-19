COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two school districts in El Paso County have said they won’t report positive COVID-19 cases to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Gov. Jared Polis said that is illegal and that all cases must be reported.
School District 49 released a statement, “We will not facilitate voluntary reporting and contact tracing that are designed to direct healthy individuals into quarantine and isolation.”READ MORE: Reward Grows To $27,000 In Search For Samuel Fussell Wanted In Deadly Shooting Of Shmuel Silverberg In Denver During Crime Spree
D49 said it respectfully disagrees with Gov. Polis about reporting positive cases if the district is made aware.READ MORE: 4 Suspects Arrested, 1 On The Run After Fatal Shooting Of Shmuel Silverberg In Denver During Crime Spree
“That certainly is a requirement here in this state and will be an expectation that those cases will either be reported to a local public health or the state public health agency,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy with CDPHE.MORE NEWS: Kelly Turner's Trial In Death Of 7-Year-Old Daughter Olivia Gant Delayed Until February 2022
D49 said it believes its policy is in line with the CDPHE guidelines.