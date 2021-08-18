LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert for a 15-year-old boy from Longmont. They say say Royce Tenore is with his mother, Roberta Tenore, who state court officials deemed “unsafe to have custody” of the boy.
CBI says Royce, however, wishes to stay with his mother. There is now an active warrant for Roberta’s arrest.READ MORE: Following Allegations Of Neglect, State Of Colorado Sues Arvada Assisted Living Facility To Protect Residents' Safety
The two are believed to be traveling to Wildwood, Florida in a full-size ABF Freight moving truck with the number 503451 on the rear side of the truck. Authorities believe the truck traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico before heading to Florida.READ MORE: Colorado Family Questions Officer Training After Loveland Police Shoot Man Experiencing Mental Crisis
Royce is described as white, weighing about 185 lbs. and standing 6-feet-1-inch tall. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on July 25 in Longmont.MORE NEWS: I-70 Closed Through Glenwood Canyon After Flash Flood Warning Issued
Call police if you see them.