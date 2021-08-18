Homes In Denver Metro Area Selling Up To $1 Million Over Listing PriceIt's no surprise that potential homebuyers are offering above asking price when it comes to buying a home in the Denver metro area. The surprise might be just how much they are willing to offer.

15 minutes ago

Post-Jurassic Fossils Uncovered By CU Boulder ScientistsScientists at the University of Colorado Boulder say they found three new fossil mammal species. The discovery was made in an ancient river bed in southern Wyoming.

17 minutes ago

Following Allegations Of Neglect, Colorado Sues Arvada Assisted Living Facility To Protect Residents' SafetyA hearing on the matter won't take place until March 2022, because of a backup in state courts, leading even state officials to worry about the safety of the people who still live there in the meantime.

21 minutes ago

Colorado Algebra Teacher Shares Secret To SuccessA student-turned-teacher at Green Mountain High School in Lakewood is taking a new approach to algebra.

26 minutes ago

Family Questions Officer Training After Loveland Police Shoot Man Experiencing Mental CrisisA 19-year-old boy who lives with mental disabilities is in the hospital recovering from three surgeries after being shot by at least one Loveland Police officer Monday night.

37 minutes ago

All Across The Country Teachers Are Trying Out A New Approach To Math Thanks To A Teacher In ColoradoA math teacher in Colorado is not only teaching kids geometry but also making a difference in the community by having the students build houses for Habitat For Humanity while they learn.

2 hours ago