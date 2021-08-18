Face Masks Required For Students Ages 2 to 11 In School Districts Within Tri-County Health BoundariesDouglas County Schools will join other school districts already requiring masks for students on Aug. 23.

Coloradans Getting Third Dose Of COVID Vaccine Say They Feel 'More Protected Than Ever'Coloradans who are immunocompromised have been granted permission to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in order to increase the efficacy of the vaccines.

Why Having Your Toddler Wear A Face Mask Could Make A Big DifferenceMedical experts and education leaders agree that masking for kids as young as two years old is required to keep schools and daycares operating as the Delta surge of the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Tri-County Health Department Mandates Face Masks Inside School Buildings For Ages 2 -11The Tri-County Health Department voted on Tuesday afternoon to mandate face masks for schools in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas County schools systems.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Urges State Board Of Health To Require Vaccine For All Working With Vulnerable PopulationsGov. Jared Polis is urging the state board of health to require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff working with vulnerable populations and places where people receive essential medical care.

Summit County School District Prepares For Students To Return To Class Amid Staffing ShortagesThe Summit County School District is getting ready to welcome back students, fully in-person, for the first time in 17 months.