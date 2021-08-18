ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos coaches sported a different color on the practice field Wednesday- purple. The reason behind the purple wave is to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s.
Even some fans joined in at the Broncos practice facility. The Bowlen family owns the Broncos and the patriarch, Pat Bowlen, died of the disease.
His wife, Annabelle, is an Alzheimer's patient, which makes the cause close to the hearts of the Bowlen children.
"You lose someone mentally then you have to lose them physically and it's almost like you experience two deaths. And to do that twice? It's hard," said Brittany Bowlen.
The organization donated $50,000 to the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Brittany said the association has helped her family in a myriad of ways and she wants to bring special attention to caregivers.