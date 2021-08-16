PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday morning was a big day for all of the incoming freshman at Centennial High School in southern Colorado, but it was particularly special for Amanda DeFusco. DeFusco was welcomed for her first day of high school by Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor and members of the office’s command staff.
DeFusco is the daughter of Sheriff’s Capt. Leide DeFusco, who died in the line of duty on 2012. The 43-year-old was on an aerial mission searching for illegal marijuana crops in the Wet Mountains when his plane went down, killing him and a retired Pueblo policeman who was piloting the plane.
The sheriff’s office posted several photos on Facebook of Monday’s big day, including one showing DeFusco getting a big hug from Taylor.
They also wrote “We are deeply honored to support the families of those who lost their lives while protecting others. We wish Amanda the best of luck as she heads back to class and begins this new chapter in life called high school.”
Before Leide DeFusco joined the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office he worked for the Pueblo Police Department. He was a law enforcement office in Pueblo for more than 20 years.