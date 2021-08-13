GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an alleged child predator in Greeley. Detectives say the anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Northern Colorado included information that implicated Steaven Anthony Henderson, 37.
Henderson is accused of grooming and luring a young boy to his home and sexually assaulting him. The anonymous tip suggested Henderson may have visited local parks and apartment complexes to search for young male victims near 14th Avenue and 5th Street.
Police arrested Henderson at his home in Greeley on August 5. Henderson was booked at the Weld County Jail and charged with sexual assault on a child, a felony.
“We would also like to use this opportunity to remind parents of the pitfalls of children speaking with strangers and being online unsupervised,” stated the Greeley Police Department. “Please have discussions with your children about the danger of child predators and ask them to speak to an adult they trust should they feel they are being targeted. We also encourage parents to monitor what your children are doing online and whom they are speaking with to prevent them from becoming a victim.”
If you were previously a victim of Henderson, believe that your child may have been, or recognize Henderson as being around children in your area, please contact Detective Dave Arpin at 970-350-9575. You can also submit anonymous tips to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-TIPS (8477) or online at nococrimestoppers.com.