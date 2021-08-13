EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of an Eagle County man charged with sexual assault on a child. Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel failed to appear for his first court appearance on Thursday.
Portillo Curiel was arrested on June 23 and later released on a $50,000 bond. The sheriff’s office was notified of the alleged sexual assault by the juvenile victim’s parents.
Investigators say the juvenile told her stepfather she’d been sexually assaulted while watching a tv show about the topic. Undercover deputies texted Portillo Curiel pretending to be the juvenile.
“During multiple lewd conversations, Portillo Curiel acknowledged the past sexual assaults and agreed to meet the juvenile to have sexual relations,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Portillo Curiel intended to take the juvenile to a location where further crimes would have occurred.”
When Portillo Curiel arrived at the arranged time and location, he was met by deputies and arrested.
Deputies obtained search warrants for Portillo Curiel’s property where they uncovered additional evidence, resulting in an additional search warrant. Investigators say Portillo Curiel was last known to be in the Avon area on August 7.
Portillo Curiel is wanted for sexual exploitation of a child and promotion of obscenity to a minor in addition to previous charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, internet luring, sexual assault on a child and criminal attempt – sex assault on a child, all felonies.
Anyone with information about Portillo Curiel is asked to call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. You can also submit your tip online at p3tips.com, or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.