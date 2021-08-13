DENVER (CBS4) — United Airlines and Denver Health are teaming up to host a job fair next week to fill hundreds of available positions. As first reported by CBS4, United Airlines recently announced plans to add thousands of new employees in the coming years.
Tuesday’s job fair at Empower Field will be United’s first step to fill those positions. The company says people with various skillsets can find a job at the career fair.
The airline, Denver’s largest commercial provider, is hiring ramp workers, customer service representatives, technical operation workers and flight attendants. Some of those who receive an offer from United can qualify for a $5,000 signing bonus. United will require all applicants to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The job fair, which will take place at Mile High Stadium on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., will also have jobs available through Denver Health.
Denver Health, which provides medical care for 25% of Denver’s population, will have representatives at the event hiring for many positions in the medical field.
Everyone who attends the job fair will receive a coupon for 20% off a future flight with United Airlines.
To learn more about positions at Denver Health, click here. For more on career opportunities at United, click here.