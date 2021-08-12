DENVER (CBS4)– Whether it’s the ivy climbing up the brick building or the gargoyles over the main entrance, Denver South High School reflects history, including its former mascot. They were called The Rebels because the Confederacy is from the South. Like how West High School is the Cowboys because cowboys are from the wild West.

Modern South High School is a lot different than it used to be. Principal Bobby Thomas says it was time for a change.

“So, to have a mascot that is rooted in racism and has to do with the Confederacy and then say we’re about lots of different cultures and opportunity. It was a conflict,” he says.

The Rebels had to go, but he knew it was an uphill battle because two other principals had tried before.

“For whatever reason, they just didn’t have the backing from alumni and certain stakeholders to actually pull it off.”

He, however, succeeded and the Rebels became the Ravens, but completing the transition is a huge job.

“I didn’t realize the undertaking,” says Thomas.

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Adam Kelsey says, “It’s mindboggling how much needs to be replaced.”

The rebrand will cost six figures. So, they decided to call in a favor from a friend: NFL player and Denver South alumni Calais Campbell.

“He said he was happy to help. He’s very proud that we are making this change. He even talked to me about the fact that when he was at South he didn’t feel comfortable with the Rebels,” says Kelsey.

Thomas and Kelsey say Campbell’s donation went a long way, but making the change has still been tough. Thomas says it has been especially tough for him personally.

“I’m still getting threats from alumni just ‘We are the Rebels’ and stuff about my family but it was what was right to do because now it really truly represents who we are,” says Thomas.

Even though Campbell donated a significant sum, the school still needs money to continue the rebrand. If you want to donate you can visit South High School’s website.