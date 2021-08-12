CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department has terminated the employment of an officer accused of not intervening in an alleged case of excessive force — and not reporting it afterwards. Francine Martinez, 40, is now facing one charge of failing to intervene and a second charge of failing to report the use of force.

The charges stem from an incident Friday, July 23. Sources familiar with the case say Martinez was involved in a struggle with a suspect when officer John Haubert intervened and allegedly used excessive force on the suspect.

Officer Haubert, 39, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second felony assault charge of strangulation, and felony menacing — as well as official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors.

The suspect suffered cuts and bruises in the incident and law enforcement contacts indicated there is videotape of the altercation.

 

