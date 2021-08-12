DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department is lending a helping hand to firefighters in Mexico. On Thursday, the department donated more than $100,000 worth of used equipment to the San Pedro Volunteer Fire Department, in Coahuila, Mexico.
The items include more than 80 pieces of extrication & personal protective equipment that was decommissioned by the U.S. NFPA standards. Instead of tossing the equipment, Denver officials say the donation will protect lives during fires and emergencies in Mexico.
“Rather than storing or discarding this emergency equipment, the Denver Fire Department has found a way to give it new life,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “This donation could end up saving a life and will make a meaningful difference for the volunteer firefighters in Coahuila, Mexico and the people they serve.”
Both Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton and San Pedro Volunteer Fire Chief Juan Hernandez were present for Thursday’s announcement at the fire department’s training academy.