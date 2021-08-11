DENVER(CBS)- Typically, one of the best viewed meteor showers of the year is happening this week! The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is ramping up for what should be a good show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night. The peak of the whole affair will be before dawn on Thursday morning when you might be able to see up to 60 meteors an hour under a dark sky in perfect conditions.

The only problem this year is that you may not be able to find those perfect conditions because of one thing. The wildfire smoke may obscure the viewing in some areas of the state.

Smoke from the Front Range west across the I-70 corridor across the mountains into the Montrose area will be moderate to thick. Areas of the state down south and across the Wyoming state line will have a thinner smoke cover to view the meteors.

That said if you there are a few things you can do to try and view the shooting stars.

You do not need any special equipment to view the Perseids either. Look primarily to the north-east sky but, there will be shooting stars from several different directions.