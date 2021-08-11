GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– After being closed for what will be more than two weeks, the goal is to partially reopen Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday afternoon. That’s according to Gov. Jared Polis as he toured the devastation left in the wake of damaging mudslides on Wednesday.

The hope is that both lanes in each direction will be reopened by Thanksgiving. A 46 mile stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed in western Colorado from Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116) for 13 days.

Crews must still conduct extensive work on the stretch between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs in the next four days. That includes finishing material removal in the westbound lanes at mile marker 123.5. That’s where most of the damage was done, including no road left on the east side and extensive damage on the west, including a hole in one bridge deck.

“As the mud has been cleared, we find that the major damage is about a 15-foot pothole, you might call it a pothole from hell, no road for about 15 feet that needs to be fixed by Saturday. On the upper level, some degradation. We are in many ways fortunate that the structural damage wasn’t worse,” said Polis.

That opening does depend on the weather not slowing down the work. Polis also warned to expect short-term closures in the weeks ahead. CDOT crews have already removed thousands of tons of debris from the canyon.

The Federal Highway Administration has already released the expedited funds request from the governor’s office, releasing $11.6 million of the $116 million request. Those funds came the day after Gov. Jared Polis made the request.

The following is the route to take around the closure until I-70 reopens:

WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto Highway 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via Highway 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

EASTBOUND I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver metro area by traveling north from Rifle on Highway 13 to Craig. From there, head east on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs. Either take Highway 131 south to Wolcott and onto I-70 from there or continue on Highway 40 through to Kremmling and head south on Highway 9, then join up with eastbound I-70 again at Silverthorne.

