FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University has joined the list of colleges requiring masks for everyone indoors regardless of vaccine status. The University of Colorado Boulder campus, University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus and Metro State University of Denver are also requiring those indoor masks.
In most cases, people do not have to wear face masks if they are alone in their office or alone in dorm rooms. At CSU, screening will also be required two times a week for those who are unvaccinated.
At CSU, classrooms, laboratories and research spaces will be at 100% capacity. The university will also continue to return remote employees to university spaces.
The mask mandate was made considering the increase in COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant.