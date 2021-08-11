By Rachel Smith
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo plans to reveal a secret about one of its newest residents. The zoo, located in Colorado Springs, is asking for guesses about the weight of their new baby Nile hippo. The zoo says it plans to spill the tea on Thursday.
Zookeepers were able to get the baby on the scale for the first time this week since he or she was born on July 20, 2021.
Whether the calf is a boy or a girl is unclear right now, as zookeepers have been keeping their distance while first-time mom Zambezi bonds with her baby. The zoo says it will make plans to name the baby after its one-month birthday, following Zoo tradition.
The brand new bundle of joy is the first hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in the last 32 years.