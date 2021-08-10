(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have named their season-long diversity coaching internship the Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the team announced Tuesday.
“I feel very humbled,” Briscoe said. “It’s a great honor to be recognized after all these years.”
Briscoe made pro football history in 1968 when he became the first Black quarterback in the Super Bowl era.
Nicknamed “the Magician,” Briscoe was drafted in the 14th round by the Broncos and switched positions from defensive back to quarterback where he played 11 games that season. In five starts he threw for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
After his only season with the Broncos, Briscoe went on to play eight seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver with Buffalo, Miami, Detroit, New England and San Diego. He won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins, including being a part of the 1972 Dolphins team which finished with perfect 17-0 record.
Following his playing career, Briscoe entered the coaching ranks at the University of Colorado, becoming one of football’s first Black coaches.
Mateo Kambui is this year’s Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellow. Kambui recently held the role of graduate assistant at Georgia Southern University in 2020, will spend the season conducting film breakdown and scouting reports while assisting the offensive side of the ball.
The Broncos will visit the Minnesota Vikings in the first preseason game of the season at 2 p.m. on Saturday.