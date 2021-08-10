PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire ripped through a 130-year-old historic building in Pueblo. The Albany Event and Wedding Venue was one of the longest-standing buildings in the city.
The building's age is believed to have played a role in the severity of the fire.
"When it gets into the attic space, then it gets going unchecked, extremely old timber, the dry conditions, the temperatures we have, including the wind, all contribute to a fast fire that spread through the building," said Pueblo Fire Department spokesman Woody Percival.
Everyone inside the building escaped but firefighters simply could not get ahead of the flames despite pouring thousands of gallons of water per minute on the fire.
Fire crews did save neighboring buildings, including a hotel and an apartment building.