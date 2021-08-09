(CBS4) — One of several Coloradans arrested for taking part in the riot at the nation’s Capitol in January has pleaded guilty. Glenn Wes Lee Croy is from Colorado Springs. Pictures taken on Jan. 6 show Croy inside the Capitol, posing for photos with other protesters.
He faced federal charges of unlawful entry on a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Croy pleaded guilty to "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building."
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.
