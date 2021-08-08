PHILADELPHIA (CBS4) – Denver native and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Roy Halladay had his jersey retired in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash in November of 2017, was an eight-time MLB All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner.
Roy Halladay's No. 34 will never be worn again by a Phillie. pic.twitter.com/4Lr8xxXvDR
— MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2021
He made his last appearance in the Major Leagues in 2013 and retired with a win-loss record of 203–105 and 2,117 career strikeouts.
Halladay was one of three Phillies legends who were honored on Sunday. All fans in attendance at the game received a Roy Halladay Retired Number Statue.