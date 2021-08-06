CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man recovered from Duck Lake at Denver’s City Park on Tuesday evening. Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Crecelius was pulled from the murky waters of Duck Lake about two hours after the Denver Fire Department’s water rescue team was notified.

A witness at the scene told firefighters that a bicyclist fell into the water, a department spokesman told CBS4.

The first diver in the water swims in the area of a floating backpack and clothing items during Tuesday’s search operation at Duck Lake. (credit: CBS)

Searchers immediately discovered clothing items and a backpack floating on the surface but were unable to locate Crecelius visually.

(credit: Denver Fire Department/Twitter)

Duck Lake is thick with algae and bird waste. The island at its center is considered the fourth largest cormorant rookery in the state, according to the City of Denver.

A 2014 photo of Double Crested Cormorants in Littleton. (credit: Peter Pereira)

A search of online public record revealed no Colorado residence for Crecelius. His last know address, dated 2020, was in Bedford, Indiana.

