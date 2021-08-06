DIVIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate escaped from the Teller county Jail in Divide early Friday morning. Chancey Colwell spent the past two months as an inmate worker and escaped while he was performing his duties.
He was sentenced to 34 years in prison on Monday.READ MORE: Rockey Farms Hopes To Improve Soil, Harvest With Predator Insects, Compost, Companion Crops
In November he was arrested after officers say he led them on a chase through Teller County while firing shots at officers. He crashed at Skaguay Reservoir but was found in a remote cabin the next day after someone noticed smoke from its chimney.READ MORE: Colorado Now Home To 14 International Dark Sky Places After New Designation For Curecanti National Recreation Area
At that time, Colwell was wanted in Fremont County on a number of charges including assault.
The Teller County Sheriff’s office said Friday that there was no need to shelter in place but to expect a heavy law enforcement presence.MORE NEWS: Arizona Woman Falls To Death Climbing Telluride's Via Ferrata Route
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.