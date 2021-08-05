TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)– One person died after falling from Via Ferrata, a technical climb, in Telluride. The person fell on Thursday.
Not much information was provided by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office but they did confirm the fatality. No information was released about the victim or what happened leading up to the fall.
According to Telluride.com, Telluride’s Via Ferrata is not for the faint-hearted, but it’s a must-do for any adrenaline junkie or to-the-core adventure seeker stopping by. At its most intense, you’re suspended on a small iron foothold by a harness at 500 feet. The newly-legal climbing route is technical, breathtaking and exposed on the East end and South-facing wall of Telluride’s boxed canyon. If you do decide to partake in this incredible experience, please be safe! We highly recommend utilizing one of our guides to tackle the trip.