ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A limited inventory of Denver Broncos single-game tickets and half-price tickets for the 2021 season at Empower Field at Mile High went sale on Thursday morning. Single-game half-priced tickets for the 2021 season will start at $15.
Ticket availability will vary, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games. There will be a limit of four tickets per household per game.READ MORE: First Positive E. coli Sample In Englewood Was Taken 3 Days Before Boil Water Notice, State Email Shows
A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available. There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. Half-price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.READ MORE: Jury Tells Judge They Are At 'Impasse' In Alex Ewing's Murder Trial, Will Resume Deliberations Friday Morning
All full and half-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.
All Broncos tickets for the 2021 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. Fans will be encouraged to use the Broncos 365 mobile app for entry.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead After Fall From Via Ferrata In Telluride
For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).