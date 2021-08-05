Crews Searching Lake In Arvada For A Person Seen Struggling In The WaterArvada Fire search and rescue teams are continuing their search for a person at a lake at Independence and 49th.

4 minutes ago

First Positive E. coli Sample In Englewood Was Taken 3 Days Before Boil Water Notice, State Email ShowsAll morning and afternoon Thursday, people were driving by the Englewood Civic Center for free bottles of water, following a boil water notice issued Wednesday afternoon. In some parts of the city, also called "Zone 1," the health department says the water may not be safe to drink, due to positive E. coli samples found in the tap water of a home in southeast Englewood.

10 minutes ago

Thursday August 5th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer peers into the future and gives you his best bet to win the AFC South.

40 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Tri-County Health Hosts Vaccine Clinics In AuroraTri-County Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Aurora Municipal Campus off Alameda Avenue and Chambers Road.

1 hour ago

Joey Peeks From Wallabee Gidgee's Pouch At Cheyenne Mountain ZooThe zoo keepers say the little one is a boy and is getting more curious.

2 hours ago

Boulder County Porch Piracy Suspects Left Behind Unicorn Pictures And FigurinesInvestigators who were trying to solve a series of crimes in Boulder County kept running across unicorn figurines and pictures of unicorns. They say those small discoveries helped them tie the crimes together and identify three suspects in their case. Geoff Petrulis reports.

2 hours ago