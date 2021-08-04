CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS) – A crowd of at least 100 people who are opposed to the new public health order surrounding mask wearing in Jefferson County schools gathered in a protest on Wednesday morning. The group included parents and students, and they were waving signs and marching outside Jefferson County Public Health’s headquarters in Lakewood.

In an effort to have “a healthy, safe return to in-person learning,” JCPH announced COVID-19 guidelines on Friday that include masks being recommended for everyone in schools in the county when classes begin for the new school year, regardless of vaccination status.

Jeffco Public Schools also announced on Friday that students who are ages 3-11 will be required to wear masks in their schools when classes start.

Many of the people in Wednesday’s protest are from the group “Jeffco Unites: KIDS FIRST.” One of the signs a protester was holding says “Educate Don’t Suffocate.” Another said “No Forced Muzzles!”

Classes start for most Jeffco students on Aug. 17.

