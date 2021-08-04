ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Englewood has issued a boil order for its residents after a sample came back positive for E. coli bacteria. The alert was issued on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Englewood, “In accordance with drinking water regulations, the City of Englewood collects water quality samples at the beginning of each month. On August 3 and August 4, the City of Englewood collected water quality sample from 24 sites throughout the City’s water system. One sample site of the 24 sample sites was found to contain the presence of E. coli. E. coli bacteria can make people sick and is of particular concern to people with weakened immune systems.”

The city has specified that the impacted areas are considered Water Distribution Zone 1 within the boundaries on the map below.

The city recommends that everyone who lives within the highlighted area of the map boil their water for at least 3 minutes before using it for drinking, preparing or cooking food, and brushing teeth, or use bottled water for those tasks.

The city is trying to determine the specific cause of the positive E. coli sample. It could be bacterial contamination at the specific test site or a break in the distribution system. The city said it is flushing the water lines in Zone 1. The distribution system is being monitored and the city is conducting additional testing to determine when boiling is no longer required.

Many people in the Denver metro area received the alert on their phones but the boil order and E. coli warning are only for Englewood.

Swedish Medical Center is included in the impacted area, along with Pirate’s Cove which is advising families to bring their own water bottles, and the Gothic Theater. People living in Englewood who are serviced by Denver Water are not affected.

The city is setting up a water distribution center at the Englewood Civic Center, 1000 Englewood Parkway, which will be available on Thursday.

There is also a call center to answer questions at 303-762-2365. Residents are discouraged from calling the Englewood Police Department.

LINK: City of Englewood Boil Order