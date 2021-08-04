GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Cherry Creek Schools is “strongly encouraging” all students and staff to wear a face mask while in school. The school district said that the decision to have children wear masks in school will be up to each family.
According to the school district, "Mask wearing played a key role last year in keeping COVID transmission inside schools extremely low."
The school district said that if federal, state or county guidance changes requirements, mandates or a public health order, the district will comply immediately.
All students and staff are required to wear face masks on school buses regardless of vaccination status, according to the federal CDC order requiring face masks on public transportation and at transportation hubs.
According to Tri-County Health, "Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties, like other counties across the state, are currently at a "Substantial Risk" for community transmission. In alignment with CDC's updated guidance, Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) is now recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools."
The letter from Cherry Creek Schools to parents also stated, “Like much of the guidance released by the CDC, CDPHE and TCHD for the 2021-22 school year, at this point, universal masking should be understood not as a requirement but as a strong, science-based recommendation.”